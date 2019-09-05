St. Mark Church donates school supplies to local Green Bay school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Mark Lutheran Church has been busy collecting school supplies and backpacks for area students.

Eight boxes of supplies were dropped off at Beaumont Elementary for teachers and staff. Donations poured in from the surrounding community as well as the church. Not only do the supplies aid the students, but the teachers as well.

“When students come in and they’re not prepared, teachers hearts’ go out to them and they want to be able to help and, of course, they’re just going to get those supplies,” said Pastor Chris Johnson with St. Mark Lutheran Church. “We want to come alongside and help everybody be able to have a successful experience.”

Supplies and backpacks have also been donated to Washington Middle School in Green Bay.