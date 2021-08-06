St. Mark’s Ministries is filling the bus to help local students

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Mark’s is kicking off their third year of Faith in Action. As part of their annual event, they are asking for the community’s help in providing school supplies for those in need.

St. Mark is hoping to provide 250 backpacks and supplies to Washington Middle School. They partner with the school every year and help give students necessary supplies.

St. Mark’s Pastor Ben Workentine says the need throughout the community is only growing and his ministries want to do their part to help others. He goes on to say the small costs of school supplies add up and can sometimes become a financial burden to families in need.

The church is asking for backpacks, pencils, pens, notebooks, folders, backpacks, and even earbuds. Many of these supplies can be found inside of a store, so organizers are hoping when families go shopping they pick up those extra items and donate them to families in need.

Fill the bus will be taking place all weekend. People can drop off donations at their De Pere campus, 2066 Lawrence Dr. They will accept donations on Friday, Aug. 6 – 2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7 – 4:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 8 a.m. – 8:45 – 11:45 a.m. They are also accepting monetary donations, you can visit their website for more information.

During their Faith in Action week, they will also be hosting a clothing giveaway. Families in need can visit their Green Bay campus and shop for free. The store is providing for all ages and sizes. The clothing store will be open Friday, Aug. at 9 a.m.