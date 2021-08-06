GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

St. Mark’s Ministries is filling the bus to help local students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Mark’s is kicking off their third year of Faith in Action. As part of their annual event, they are asking for the community’s help in providing school supplies for those in need.

St. Mark is hoping to provide 250 backpacks and supplies to Washington Middle School. They partner with the school every year and help give students necessary supplies.

St. Mark’s Pastor Ben Workentine says the need throughout the community is only growing and his ministries want to do their part to help others. He goes on to say the small costs of school supplies add up and can sometimes become a financial burden to families in need.

The church is asking for backpacks, pencils, pens, notebooks, folders, backpacks, and even earbuds. Many of these supplies can be found inside of a store, so organizers are hoping when families go shopping they pick up those extra items and donate them to families in need.

Fill the bus will be taking place all weekend. People can drop off donations at their De Pere campus, 2066 Lawrence Dr. They will accept donations on Friday, Aug. 6 – 2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7 – 4:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 8 a.m. – 8:45 – 11:45 a.m. They are also accepting monetary donations, you can visit their website for more information.

During their Faith in Action week, they will also be hosting a clothing giveaway. Families in need can visit their Green Bay campus and shop for free. The store is providing for all ages and sizes. The clothing store will be open Friday, Aug. at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon looks to bounce back in fall

Pulaski Red Raiders Football

Training Camp Report: Love speaks, Packers hold longest practice before Family Night

De Pere football preview

Unfinished business fueling Fond du Lac ahead of season

Kimberly football preseason practice