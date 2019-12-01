St. Mary Catholic Church celebrates 150 years in the community

A local church is celebrating 150 years of serving the surrounding community.

St. Mary Catholic Church in Ledgeview celebrated its anniversary Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. mass.

After the mass, there was a celebration for parish members featuring historic photos and a time capsule dating back to St. Mary’s earlier days.

Parish members explained more about the history of how the church was established.

“In 1869, the parish split in two,” says St. Mary trustee Todd Lowney. “The Irish Catholics gave the Hollanders and Germans and the Belgians almost $3,000 and they built their own parish.”

The original worship building was located in downtown De Pere.

There are almost 1,300 registered families in the St. Mary parish.