WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

St. Mary Catholic School welcomes new Superintendent

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Mary Catholic School’s (SMCS) is welcoming a new Superintendent for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

SMCS officials said the new Superintendent, Timothy Schigur Ed. D. assumed his leadership position on July 1, and “comes to SMCS with a remarkable degree of experience as an accomplished educational leader,” shared past SMCS Board of Trustees President Kathleen Healy-Osland.

Schigur’s experience and leadership qualities are said to have stemmed from working in both Catholic and public education for around 22 years.

“I am thrilled and honored to be a part of the SMCS community,” said Schigur. “It is my desire to inspire the staff and school community of St. Mary Catholic Schools, in my role of superintendent, and to support all students in their Catholic educational journey.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"