St. Mary Catholic School welcomes new Superintendent

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Mary Catholic School’s (SMCS) is welcoming a new Superintendent for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

SMCS officials said the new Superintendent, Timothy Schigur Ed. D. assumed his leadership position on July 1, and “comes to SMCS with a remarkable degree of experience as an accomplished educational leader,” shared past SMCS Board of Trustees President Kathleen Healy-Osland.

Schigur’s experience and leadership qualities are said to have stemmed from working in both Catholic and public education for around 22 years.

“I am thrilled and honored to be a part of the SMCS community,” said Schigur. “It is my desire to inspire the staff and school community of St. Mary Catholic Schools, in my role of superintendent, and to support all students in their Catholic educational journey.”

