St. Mary Catholic Schools to break ground on athletic field and track complex in spring

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — St. Mary Catholic Schools in Neenah has announced it will break ground in spring on a multi-million dollar athletic field and track complex.

In the past, athletes with the school had been practicing in fields or open parking lots.

“With some of our athletic teams, they had to practice off-campus. It’s not ideal to have our students travel somewhere else and not get to practice on campus,” says Matt Schoultz, Athletic & Activities Director for St. Mary’s.

The complex will include a synthetic turf field for soccer and football as well as an 8-lane regulation track.

Miron Construction will be building the complex and the architectural and engineering will be designed by Point of Beginning, Inc.