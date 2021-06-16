GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

St. Mary’s Hospital introduces new exam rooms for children

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a lengthy delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center has added two new rooms designed for pediatric patients.

This project began in 2019 but was put on hold due to the pandemic. The project resumed in spring of 2021, and just finished up on Monday.

“We wanted to create spaces that are child-friendly and where we can provide the same quality and level of care we pride ourselves on, yet offer children and their loved ones more comfort at the same time,” said Leah Bergstrom, Director of the HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center Emergency Department.

The rooms feature artwork and murals that showcase the natural beauty of Wisconsin. They also have calming lights, and the intimidating medical equipment is disguised.

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center is located at 1726 Shawano Avenue and includes 24/7 emergency care for adults and children.

“We care for children for a variety of reasons whether it be for an illness or injury, at all hours, 24 hours a day,” said LeaAnn Laabs, Manager of the HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center Emergency Department.

