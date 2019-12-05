St. Nicholas coming to town Thursday night

(WFRV) — St. Nicholas’ Day is on December 6 and children across the nation will go to bed on December 5 in anticipation of waking up to stuffed stockings.

According to timeanddate.com, St. Nicholas’ Day is a day honoring the legendary St. Nicholas, who earned a reputation for gift-giving by putting coins in the shoes of others.

Today, many most often replicate this by putting candy, toys, and fruit in stockings, socks, shoes, or bags for children.

