St. Norbert College establishing scholarship in honor of George Floyd

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College is establishing a scholarship in honor of George Floyd, the man killed in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

According to the college, Scott Hagan, president of North Central University, announced the establishment of a scholarship in Floyd’s honor at his university during Floyd’s memorial service in early June. Hagan also challenged all colleges and universities across the nation to do the same.

St. Norbert College says it is taking up that challenge, adding that they are establishing the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship “in the spirit of addressing systemic inequities and increasing opportunities for underrepresented students.”

At this time, the college says gifts will be used to fund the scholarship, which will be awarded to a student or students of color with financial need.

“We believe, as many do, that every step forward is an important one, and that all of us must do what we can to bring about change. This is not all we can do, and it is not all we will do. But it is one step, forward,” St. Norbert College says on their website.

To find out how you can support this scolarship, click here.

