St. Norbert College expands travel advisory, asks students to bring course material home over spring break

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College is asking its students to bring all course-related materials over spring break should the college need to implement “alternative modes of course delivery.”

According to a letter sent to the college community, St. Norbert College is also expanding travel restrictions. School officials say these new developments are a result of new recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“All college-sanctioned travel for faculty, staff and students to or through any states so designated (as communities with widespread transmission and/or at CDC alert level 2 or above) is now precluded. (At time of writing, U.S. states so designated are New York, Washington, and California).”

UW-Madison has suspended spring semester face-to-face instruction after spring break until at least April 10. UW-Milwaukee extended its spring break until March 29 and is preparing to move the majority of its classes for all three campuses online following the extended spring break.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, the health of the UW–Madison community is our most important priority.



UW–Madison will suspend Spring Semester face-to-face instruction effective Monday, March 23.



See more information about campus operations: https://t.co/r7VRrPbcE5 — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) March 11, 2020

St. Norbert says the President’s Cabinet is now meeting daily on issues relating to coronavirus and its impact to the college community. A coronavirus working group including college divisions is meeting three times a week.

According to Gail Gilbert, Director of Study Abroad and Off-Campus Programs at St. Norbert College, students studying abroad have been given the option to return to the U.S. as the coronavirus continues to remain a concern. As of Wednesday morning, Gilbert says all but one student in Czechia are returning to the U.S. after the country’s government shut down all schools and imposed travel restrictions. About half of the St. Norbert College students in Spain are returning.

At this time, no St. Norbert College students have been told to return, they are only being offered the option. Gilbert says this could change as the CDC changes its travel advisories.

Students planning to study abroad in fall are currently being asked to have two plans in place: one for if they need to remain on campus, and one for if they go abroad, says Gilbert.

