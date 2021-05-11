St. Norbert College graduating 462 students in outdoor, online commencement

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College will be holding commencement for the Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 16 and you can join in the celebration virtually.

St. Norbert College has announced they will be live streaming the commencement at 11 a.m. For students and some families, the commencement will also be held outdoors on the quad west of the Campus Center on campus.

There are 462 students in the 2021 graduating class – 433 candidates for baccalaureate degrees and 29 candidates for master’s degrees. In a state-by-state breakdown, graduates are from 14 different states from Arizona to Kentucky.

Seven international students are also graduating from St. Norbert.

You can keep up to date with any changes on the College’s commencement website.