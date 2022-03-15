DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College President Brian Bruess is stepping down after five years on the job to start a new opportunity in Minnesota.

“The College of St. Benedict and St. Johns College have a long history together,” said Bruess. “They’ve shared a faculty and classrooms for 30 years. But the sponsors and board has invited the institutions to think of a deeper integration. So I will be the president of both institutions.”

The college asked former President Thomas Kunkle to return for a one year interim period at St. Norbert.

He said, “We’ll I’ve been able to come back from time to time but what I never expected was to be on the payroll.”

Kunkel is returning for his tenth year as St. Norbert President for the 2022-23 school year.

“Keep things moving in the right direction. Not have a stop in the momentum because we are between presidents,” said Kunkel.

He said he plans to continue to guide the college and encourage the positive improvements Bruess made.

“When you’re in this situation you primarily, your primary responsibility is to make sure that everybody understands that there is a steady hand on the tiller. That the institution is continuing to move,” said Kunkel.

Bruess said as a St. Norbert alumni he is sad to go but proud to have served his alma mater.

“It’s bittersweet because my wife and I met here at St. Norbert college and we had our first date on this campus and to come back and be the president has been such a great privilege,” said Bruess