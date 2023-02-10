DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Founded in 1898, St. Norbert College has announced that its ninth president will be the first woman to lead the institution in its illustrious 125-year history.

A press release provided by St. Norbert College states that Laurie M. Joyner, Ph.D., will take over for Thomas Kunkel as the ninth president of the college beginning on July 12.

I am honored and humbled to have been selected as the ninth president of St. Norbert College. The college’s rich Catholic, Norbertine tradition and deep commitment to the liberal arts is powerful in preparing graduates for lives of meaning, leadership and service. SNC is a well-respected college based on its reputation of academic excellence, engaged students, an abundance of faculty and staff talent, a strong sense of community, and successful graduates who maintain strong connections with the college. Laurie M. Joyner, Ph.D.

Fred Schmidt, the chair of the college’s board of trustees, says that Joyner is bringing extensive leadership experience to SNC. Joyner was previously the president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017.

“Dr. Joyner brings a wealth of presidential experience to St. Norbert College,” said Schmidt. “More importantly, she possesses the skill, passion, and values that the college needs in its next leader.”

“I am looking forward to collaboratively building on the extraordinary accomplishments of the college, and to becoming fully engaged in the De Pere and Green Bay communities,” Joyner added.

Joyner will be introduced to the college community at a 1:30 p.m. event on February 10 at Old St. Joseph Church on the St. Norbert College campus.