St. Norbert College offering ‘ninth-semester-free’ promise to current, new students for 2020-21 school year

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College is offering a “ninth-semester-free” promise to current or newly admitted undergraduate students enrolled through Fall 2020 and Spring 2021.

“We want to make sure that all our students, over the course of their time at SNC, can attain the complete and fully rounded experience of college life in community that we have always been so proud to offer. It’s an experience that we hope will include not only a rich experience of academic instruction but also a full co-curricular life, along with high-impact, highly enriching and highly enjoyable opportunities like study abroad and athletics competition,” the college said in a release.

“To that end, SNC plans to extend a ‘ninth-semester-free’ promise to any current or newly admitted undergraduate student enrolled through Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 who wishes to complete their college career in this manner.”

To be eligible for the ninth-semester-free promise, a student must be a continuing or newly admitted student enrolled with 12 or more credits for both Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters. The student must also successfully complete a minimum of 12 credits in each of those semesters.

Student-athletes taking part in a spring sport may choose to take their ninth semester in the spring, according to St. Norbert, however, they would not then be permitted to participate in any manner with the team during the fall semester preceding unless they were enrolled full-time for that semester.

St. Norbert says it will cover the full value of tuition for the courses needed to complete an undergraduate degree in the ninth semester, minus any other federal, state or institutional grant/scholarships the student qualifies for that semester. While on-campus residence is not a requirement, any fees, board, and lodging costs incurred will be charged directly to the student at the standard rates.

For more details on the ninth-semester-free promise, visit St. Norbert College’s website.

