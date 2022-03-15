DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The current president of St. Norbet College will be leaving to become the inaugural president at a different college effective July 1.

According to St. Norbert College, President Brian Bruess is announcing that he is leaving to become the inaugural president of both the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University in Minnesota. This will reportedly happen on July 1.

Bruess will hold a media gathering at 2:30 p.m. to make the announcement. He became the eighth St. Norbert College President in 2017.

Starting on July 1, former St. Norbert College President Thomas Kunkel will return on an interim basis for one year. Kunkel was the president at St. Norbert College for nine years and retired in 2017.