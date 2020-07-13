GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

St. Norbert College resumes campus tours for prospective students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) For many high school seniors summer is critical in planning the future of their education. And they’re touring colleges in order to make the best decision. But it’s been a challenge during the coronavirus pandemic. As Kris Schuller explains — parents and students have many questions about COVID-19.

On the campus of St. Norbert College prospective students are back getting personalized tours.
And one question all families are asking – has to do about safety in the age of COVID-19.

“Extremely important because I want my boy to go where he feels most comfortable,” said Rev. Michael Rahlf from Janesville.

When COVID-19 forced the campus to close this spring, the admissions office knew it needed to remain active and started connecting with prospective students virtually.

“We pretty much immediately transitioned to a virtual model. So we’ve had a chance to do a lot of video interviews over the course of the lockdown with prospective students,” said Maribeth Franken, associate director of admissions at St. Norbert.

The college reopened for these tours on June 1. They were one of the first in the area to make that decision.

“The reason we did that was because we felt like we could do so safely, otherwise we absolutely would not have opened up,” said Franken.

While COVID-19 has forced the use of masks and social distancing on campus – it hasn’t impacted the one-on-one tours for which this campus is known for.

“We only do one-on-one tours with one family and one tour guide and one-on-one visit appointments with one family and one admission counselor,” Franken said.

Franken says that philosophy called “radical hospitality” builds a strong connection with the students and their families.

“We get to know the prospective students a little bit better and have the opportunity to answer and ask any other questions that they have,” said Franken.

And right now many of those questions concern COVID -19.

“I can’t speak for all parents, I’ll speak for ours and safety is a number one priority for us of course,” Rahlf said.

And Franken’s staff is assuring these visiting parents – the college is safe for the school years ahead.
The college anticipates 550 students will make up the Freshman class in 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"