St.Norbert College students to self-monitor with #CampusClear app to screen for COVID-19

In the coming weeks students will return to the campus of St. Norbert College for in-person instruction. And as Kris Schuller shows us, the college has adopted a special app aimed at screening for COVID-19.

While the St. Norbert campus is quiet right now, soon 2,000 students will return for the school year. And while here they’ll be asked to use the #CampusClear app – every single day.

“It is a tool to assist a person in deciding if they should participate in campus activities, based on how they’re feeling,” said St. Norbert College Director of Health Services, Chrystal Woller.

The app is part of the college’s new safety guidelines, encouraging the campus community to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“How are you feeling today is the one question the app prompts and it gives a whole different bunch of symptoms associated with COVID,” Woller said.

The app will give students guidance on what to do next based on their symptoms. But the use of the app isn’t mandatory – for now just highly recommended.

“If anyone is experiencing any symptoms of COVID and they utilize the app, it prompts them to not attend class, contact health services for more instruction on testing,” Woller said.

Woller says it’s technology that many colleges are embracing, helping students and staff self- monitor, while allowing colleges to track any potential outbreaks.

“It does help us, kind of get a 30,000 foot overview of what’s happening on campus,” said Woller.

Self-monitoring that college employees we spoke with support.

“It’s a really quick, simple way to make sure, just gives that reassurance you’re able to come to work that day and help stop that spread of any possible infection,” said Erin Bongers.

“It just makes you aware of doing a self check at home prior to coming to work or to class,” said Kelly Nass.

“It’s a comprehensive prevention plan that we have put in place and we think we’ll be in a better place because of that,” Woller said.

Faculty and staff at St. Norbert returned to campus August 3. Students arrive starting August 17.