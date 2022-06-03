DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – When construction crews started taking down the ceiling tiles in Bergstrom Hall at St. Norbert College they found the last thing anyone would expect – a can of chicken noodle soup and dozens of other items dating back to the late 1970s.

“I didn’t know this stuff was up here so I think it was a surprise to a lot of us that this stuff was up here,” said Chris Betcher, the Associate Director of Alumni and Community Engagement for St. Norbert.

Staff said the building had a fire in the late 1970s so by their estimate there are about 43 years worth of memorabilia.

“Lots of pictures, lots of t-shirts, this is our roommate bill of rights from way back when,” said Betcher.

The majority of what they found were letters written to future students.

Amanda Beck currently is the Stewardship and Engagement Manager for College Advancement for St. Norbert but back in 2002, she was the Residence Director for Bergstrom Hall.

She said, “I think the thing that is really impactful and really neat to see is all these letters that were found of the residents giving advice to the next year residents of the same room.”

Staff said that once this construction work is done they are considering putting some things back in the ceiling so incoming students can take part in this tradition.

“It would be interesting enough, some of our more recent letters, putting them back up in the ceiling tiles so next year those students can continue to find those letters,” said Beck.

This was a secret student tradition passed down each year.

“Messages in the bottle which we were not surprised to find. You know messages rolled up in bottles of their choice left up there,” said Betcher. “Some of them clean, some of them not.”

The team is working to create a pop up display of all the items so alumni can take a look.