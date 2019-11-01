St. Norbert College’s Pres. Bruess will not renew contract

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — St. Norbert College President Brian Bruess is stepping down after the end of the 2019-20 school year.

In an email to the school community set to Local 5 by a student, Bruess says:

“It has been a privilege to lead St. Norbert College, my wife Carol’s and my Alma Mater, for these past three years. Our students are inspiring, and the staff and faculty are wildly talented and deeply committed to the education of our students. Moreover, the student experience is vibrant and our outcomes are uncommon and speak for themselves.”

Bruess goes on to say that he “will not be seeking a renewal of my contract.”

“I will complete this academic year, follow through on our collective agenda to be a nationally recognized Catholic liberal arts college, and provide steady and faithful support to the Board of Trustees in the search for my successor.”

Bruess adds, “While this is not the news you expected to receive from me today, know that I make this decision in full confidence of the mission and future of St. Norbert College: docere verbo et exemplo (to teach by word and example).”

There is no word yet as to the next steps for the school.