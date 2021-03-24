St. Norbert planning for in-person 2021 spring commencement

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert announced, they are planning for an in-person commencement that will be held outside.

The planned commencement schedule is:

Saturday, May 15 4:00 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass

Sunday, May 16 11:00 a.m. – Commencement



St. Norbert will reportedly continue to monitor public health conditions and will adjust any plans accordingly.

The commencement will be streamed online for those who are not able to attend.

For more information regarding the St. Norbert’s 2021 spring commencement visit their website.