GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

St. Norbert planning for in-person 2021 spring commencement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert announced, they are planning for an in-person commencement that will be held outside.

The planned commencement schedule is:

  • Saturday, May 15
    • 4:00 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass
  • Sunday, May 16
    • 11:00 a.m. – Commencement

St. Norbert will reportedly continue to monitor public health conditions and will adjust any plans accordingly. 

The commencement will be streamed online for those who are not able to attend.

For more information regarding the St. Norbert’s 2021 spring commencement visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh's Acacia Tupa gets second chance at final season

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia