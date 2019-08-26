St. Norbert students complete 140 mile ruck march to support local veterans

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

You may remember Local 5 telling you earlier this month about four St. Norbert College students who set out to march from Green Bay to Milwaukee to support local veterans. Monday afternoon, Local 5 met up with the students to talk about the journey.

The four young men – Kellen Witty, Quinn Schoenenberger, Karsen Sherrick, and Devon Johnson – are members of the ROTC program at St. Norbert College. They spent nearly a week – from August 18th through August 24th – marching the 140 miles from Green Bay to Milwaukee, beginning at Lambeau Field and ending at the Milwaukee Veterans Memorial, carrying ruck sacks on their back.

“I would say it just pays tribute to everyone that is going through issues after deployment, after serving in the military,” Johnson said.

“Doing this raises awareness and lets them know that there is a community out there and there are people that care,” said Witty.

“140 miles is almost like an attention grabber,” added Sherrick. “When (people) ask about it, that’s when we come in and say we’re actually walking to raise awareness and money for people who are suffering from combat.”

The four students will send all donations to the 4th HOOAH Wisconsin, an organization that supports deployed and returning military members and their families.

“Your feet and ankles hurt for like a day, maybe a couple hours, but it’s not compared to somebody suffering throughout their life,” Johnson said. “So you just have to remember the bigger deal at hand.”

The young men say that while the ruck march was difficult, they were motivated by the constant show of support from Wisconsinites they met along their journey.

“Every stop we were at, we were treated amazingly… We got stopped a ton, people saying, ‘hey we saw you on the news, we heard you on the radio’, and that really is the point of what we’re doing here, is to raise awareness and get the cause out,” Witty said.

“It was awesome to see that people cared about this as much as we did,” Johnson added.

If you’d like to donate to their cause, you can do so here.