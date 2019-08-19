St. Norbert students march to raise money and awareness for veterans

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Local 5 introduced our viewers during this week’s Hometown Hero to the St. Norbert college students who are marching to raise money and awareness for veterans.

The four students took off around 8 a.m. from the Veterans Memorial in Ashwaubenon on Sunday, August 18 on foot for the 4th annual 140-mile Ruck March.

They are expected to finish their journey on Saturday, August 24 around 1:00 p.m. at Veterans Park in Milwaukee.

Ruck Marcher Devon Johnson said the march aims to help raise money for the 4th H.O.O.A.H. The organization is dedicated to supporting our local veterans through their struggles.

“It is to raise awareness and obviously money for veterans that suffer from PTSD and mental health illnesses,” Johnson said. “The suicide rate would be 22 per day and is now down to 20, but we obviously want it to be down to zero.”

The students hope to raise $20,000 for Wisconsin veterans. Before the students were sent off, former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt stopped by and donated a $100 to the cause.

