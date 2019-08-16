St. Norbert students to ruck 140 miles to Milwaukee for local veterans

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) The rucksacks are packed, the boots are tied and the muscles are stretched out for a march from Green Bay to Milwaukee.

Kellen Witty, Quinn Schoenenberger, Devon Johnson and Karsen Sherrick are all part of the ROTC program at St. Norbert College. They’re taking part in the fourth annual For Them 140-mile Ruck March. It spans 140 miles over a six-day period.

“Just to raise support, awareness, [and] money for those local veterans who are suffering, and trying to give them a better lifestyle here in Wisconsin,” said Sherrick.

“The number is currently 20 veterans per day commit suicide, and our goal as a whole is to bring that number down,” added Witty. “Of course we’re never satisfied until it’s at zero.”

The guys plan on making several stops along the way, and have their course all mapped out.

“We start at Lambeau Field and then we work our way to the shoreline and then go all the way down to Milwaukee,” said Witty.

They’ll be in boots and carrying rucksacks on their back.

“Last year, one of our rucks weighed 50 to 55 pounds,” said Witty. “That’s what we’ll be carrying throughout the time.”

“140 miles of anything is not easy,” added Sherrick. “Some people would back away from that, but I’m the type of guy that would go after it and see what I could do.”

The guys have also been raising money along the way for 4th H.O.O.A.H. Wisconsin (Helping Out Our American Heroes), a local group that stands by the mission of supporting our local vets.

“You definitely hear stories about people when they come back from these different deployments, and there are some serious issues that come along with it,” said Schoenenberger. “4th H.O.O.A.H. has found a way to help these people and get them back to a comfortable, regular civilian life that they deserve.”

The guys head to Milwaukee on Sunday, August 18th at 8 a.m. outside the Brown County Veterans’ Memorial. They plan to arrive at Veterans Park in Milwaukee on August 24th at 1 p.m.

To donate to their cause, you can click here.