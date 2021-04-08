St. Norbert Abbey adds two more names to list of abuse claims

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – After the recommendation of the Independent Review Board, St. Norbert Abbot Dane Radecki added two additional Norbertines to the list of those with Substantiated abuse claims involving minors.

According to officials, the two names that were added are Arnold Schinkten (deceased) and Benjamin Mackin (deceased). The abuse for Schinkten occurred in 1962 and the abuse for Mackin occurred in the 1980s.

In both instances, new information was reportedly brought forward to the abbey in late 2020 and early 2021. The claims were reported to authorities and forwarded to the Independent Review Board, which is made up of five professionals with different backgrounds and none are employees of St. Norbert Abbey.

The board found the allegations to be credible and reported that information to the Abbot, according to officials. The abbot accepted the findings and added the names to the list, which can be found online.

The Abbot has also made the decision to have a second review of its files after these two additional cases and continuing public questions about the 2019 review of its files. The new review will be completed by an independent firm, Defenbaugh and Associates, Inc.

The new reviewer will be Danny Defenbaugh, who was employed by the FBI for nearly 33 years.

“Integrity in the examination procedures of review of all St. Norbert Abbey files is the joint responsibility of both St. Norbert Abbey and Defenbaugh & Associates. I am confident in the results of a transparent and thorough all-inclusive process,” said Defenbaugh.