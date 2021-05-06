FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

St. Thomas Church in Menasha broken into, cash and silver items among things stolen

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Thomas Church in Menasha was robbed of several items after the church was broke into.

According to the church, the incident happened sometime overnight on May 3. All of their scrip/gift cards were stolen along with a small amount of cash from a locked safe. Several silver items were also taken from their sacristy, which was also in a locked safe.

Pictures were posted on the church’s Facebook page showing broken glass.

There is no information on the value of the items stolen.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

