St. Vincent de Paul Appleton to require customers to wear masks

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting July 24, St. Vincent de Paul in Appleton will require customers to wear masks.
“As with so many other organizations in our community, safety remains a top priority as we continue to be there for our neighbors during this difficult time,” the store said in a Facebook post.
St. Vincent de Paul Appleton isn’t the only local business requiring masks in its store – Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin, Woodman’s, and Festival Foods are among retailers with the new requirement.
As of July 22, the City of Appleton does not have a mask ordinance, but the City of Green Bay will, effecive July 27.
