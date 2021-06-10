St. Vincent de Paul District of Marinette offers free mattresses to those in need

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – While the world still faces the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing a person’s physical and mental health has never been more imperative. Experts say a key to improving these areas is to get good sleep. St. Vincent de Paul District of Marinette, understanding the importance of quality sleep, is now ensuring everyone in the community has a chance to get just that.

St. Vincent de Paul District of Marinette announced on Tuesday that its organization has received grant funding to provide free mattresses for those in the community who cannot afford one.

“Thanks to the help of a grant from the Marinette and Menominee Area Community Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) can continue to give mattresses to those who qualify for a free bed due to income limitations,” wrote Ashley McKinnon, Executive Director of St. Vincent De Paul.

The organization says the program came to fruition that when St. Vincent De Paul volunteers realized that even if a 50 percent discount on mattresses was provided to Friends in Need, many were going unclaimed due to inability to pay — leaving community members both young and old sleeping on couches or beds that are unhygienic.

Mattresses are available for residents living in Menominee, Marinette County, or Oconto County. Those interested in learning more about SVdP’s free mattress program for those in need should contact the local SVdP Help Line which can be found at svdpmarinette.com/helplines.