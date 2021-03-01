St. Vincent de Paul expands donation days from four to six days a week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three of the four St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay thrift stores are expanding their donation days to six days a week.

The following St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay stores are expanding the donation days:

Green Bay East

Green Bay West

Howard

The three stores’ hours will be Monday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay, high demand for those who looking to donate has caused long lines to double. With expanding the donation days the hope is to ease the stress and lower the wait time to donate.

The expanded days goes into effect starting Monday, March 1.