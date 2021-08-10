St. Vincent De Paul expands to help those in need

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Vincent De Paul is helping meet the need. The store is expanding it’s Green Bay West location.

The store has been working since May to expand the thrift store. St. Vincent De Paul has created a gathering space as part of their new expansion. With the new space, they are hoping to hosts more workshops, supplying more programs, and aids to those in need.

The expansion has 900 sq. feet of space, creating more space in the isles and allowing them to have even more space for their furniture department. St. Vincent De Paul is looking forward to providing even more resources to the community.

St. Vincent De Paul’s Director of Operations, Jody Kasten says none of this would be possible without their volunteers. Many of them helped create the layout inside of the store and also help with community outreach. Kasten goes on to say they are always looking for volunteers.

The St. Vincent De Paul is located on Hansen Road. The store is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and on Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website.