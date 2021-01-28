GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay expands store hours

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay thrift stores’ hours have been extended to help meet the demands of the area.

According to St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay, the hours will be from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday’s hours will remain 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The following addresses are for our stores which will experience expanded hours:

  • St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay – East Thrift Store
  • St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay – West Thrift Store
  • St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay – Howard Thrift Store

The Dig & Save Outlet on Van Duren Street will keep its current hours of 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay says that people are regularly waiting for their doors to open, and with these expanded hours they hope to meet the high demand.

