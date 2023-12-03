GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – St. Vincent de Paul hosted their “Believe You Are Loved” Christmas event.

The event is geared toward providing those less fortunate with necessities as they create holiday memories, council president Christine McCarthy says the organization is proud to spread Christmas cheer.



“There were over 700 homeless people in Green Bay last year and so people aren’t aware of that and so they’re, we have a family with four kids that have been living in a car and we can just do better,” said McCarthy.



the event featured food, Santa Clause and an appearance from Green Bay Packers’ Jon Runyan

executive director Bill Gosse says he’s proud to serve those in need.



“That hope that we’re trying to give is the hope of Jesus and with us celebrating Christmas with our families we want to give them that opportunity to be able to do the same thing without having to worry about where they’re going to eat today, where they’re going to sleep tonight, things like that that we don’t have to worry about we take that for granted,” explained Gosse.



Green Bay Packers Jon Runyan will wear shoes decked out with St Vincent De Paul when the Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs. The shoes will be auctioned off at a later date.