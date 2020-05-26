St. Vincent de Paul in Green Bay temporarily halts donations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Vincent de Paul location in Green Bay announced on Tuesday that it will temporarily stop accepting donations.

St. Vincent de Paul officials say its warehouse on 920 Vanderbraak Street, near the east side St. Vincent de Paul store, where they were accepting donations and is now full.

Organization officials say there is no date in place to reopen its donation warehouse at this time but hope to process the donations as soon as possible.

St. Vincent de Paul is asking residents who wish to donate to follow St. Vincent de Paul on social media or subscribe to their emails for further updates.

The organization adds, “We want to thank those that worked with us to safely make a donation. We are so grateful for the generosity of our community and that so many wish to support our organization, and those in need in the community.”