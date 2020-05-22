St. Vincent de Paul of Green Bay accepting donations, planning to reopen store

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As of this week, St. Vincent de Paul have begun accepting donations once again.

The non-profit organization had to close their doors back on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. St. Vincent’s began accepting donations once more as of Monday this week and the response they’ve seen from the public has been astonishing, with management saying they had a line of 20 to 30 vehicles outside the store at one point.

“We went through a lot of thought process to figure out the best way to receive that product,” says Jody Kasten, Director of Operations at St. Vincent de Paul of Green Bay. “We have a warehouse behind our main store and we are taking the product in at that warehouse and then we’re holding it there for a period of time before we process it into the store.”

Only merchandise in sell-able condition will be accepted. Directional signs to guide those dropping off donations will also be posted.

“We’re really encouraging line queuing and being able to have that social distancing in place,” said Kasten. “We’ve got plexiglas at the registers, we’re asking customers to wear masks, asking them to not bring their children under the age of sixteen- we are going to stick to that for the first while.”

St. Vincent’s will continue accepting donations at this time. They plan on reopening their store on Tuesday. For safety reasons, donations will ONLY be accepted at their warehouse site at 920 Vanderbraak St. near the east side St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay location.

Donations will be accepted at the following dates and times:

• Monday, May 18 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, May 20 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Friday May 22 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

You can find more information on their website right here as well as on their Facebook page.