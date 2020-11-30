GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

St. Vincent de Paul opens new thrift store in Howard

Local News

New store marks fourth location in Green Bay area for non profit

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A local non profit is expanding its operation in the Green Bay Area to help better serve the community.

St. Vincent de Paul celebrated the grand opening of its brand new Howard location. This now marks the fourth store location for the non profit in the Green Bay Area. Those with the organization say the new location will help ease the flow of donations they receive.

“We get a lot of donations and it’s a wonderful blessing to have,” says Jody Kasten, Director of Operations at St. Vincent de Paul. “We are hoping that this well help spread out those donations a little bit further around the community and give us this presence here to sell more product.”

Donations are being accepted every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. You can find more information for exact times as well as volunteering opportunities online right here.

