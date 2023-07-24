GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating an alleged stabbing incident that happened Monday morning near the St. John’s Homeless Shelter.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on July 24 around 4 a.m., officers were sent to the St. John’s Homeless Shelter for a weapon call. Authorities learned that a 45-year-old man from Green Bay was stabbed near the intersection of South Madison Street and Crooks Street.

Authorities say that the stabbing victim was stabbed by another man who had allegedly fled the scene. Within 30 minutes, the suspect was reportedly arrested in the 300 block of North Van Buren Street.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the stabbing followed an earlier argument at St. John’s Park. The release mentions that the two people involved are believed to have known each other.

The suspect was only identified as a 23-year-old man from Green Bay.

There is no known danger to the public, and the victim is reportedly expected to survive but remains hospitalized.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing, and no additional details were provided. Police ask that anyone with information about the case to call 920-448-3200.