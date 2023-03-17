GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man who is the suspect in a stabbing that happened in late February at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin has been identified.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, 22-year-old Abdullahi Ali has been charged for allegedly stabbing a 52-year-old family member at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin on February 22.

Officers arrested Ali at the scene that day.

The victim, also from Green Bay, was treated at a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed the following charges on March 17 against Ali:

First-Degree Reckless Injury Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Bodily Harm to a Health Care Provider

Resisting an Officer

Bail Jumping

Officers did note that this incident remains an active investigation and are not releasing any additional details.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is provided.