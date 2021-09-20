Stadium District businesses anticipate large crowds ahead of Packers home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Amanda Watson, owner of Stadium View Bar, Grill & Banquet in the Stadium District told Local 5 Monday morning that her team anticipated a busy day.

“We’ve been doing everything as if it was 2019,” she said, “just ordering a lot of beer and liquor and food. And just also going back through and re-training all of our staff and making sure they understand what game days are.”

It’s been nearly two years since the Packers have hosted a football game at full capacity.

The return to normalcy, fueling an energy Watson described as palpable.

“I feel probably the most energy that I have seen in probably a good five or six years,” she said.

Michael McNerney, General Manager and Owner of the Green Bay Distillery agreed.

“I think Packer fans are real excited to get back to the stadium and get back to the routine of tailgating and having fun and tailgating the Packers, ” he said.

McNerney said the Distillery has seen business from those fans all weekend.

“We’ve had a very busy week,” he said. “Packer fans come in for the whole weekend. We’ve been setting up all week, we have outside set-up, we have inside set-up, so there’s a lot of work to set all this up for the first game.”

The businesses are ready for ready for fans, and for a Packers victory.

“They will be celebrating after the game for that win,” Watson said. “I don’t think we’re going to have anything to worry about with that.”