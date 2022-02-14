(WFRV) – Representative David Steffen announced Monday that he has come to an agreement with the Stadium District Board and will suspend legislative efforts related to the Stadium District Closure bill.

According to a release, Rep. Steffen (R-Howard) met with Stadium District Chair Chuck Lamine and Executive Director Pat Webb on Friday to discuss the core concerns addressed in Rep. Steffen’s draft legislation.

The bill in question was proposed in 2021 and claimed to prioritize Lambeau Field maintenance, road repairs, law enforcement, and give $700 checks to homeowners.

As a way to get another side of the story, Local 5 was able to get a response from Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs, on what the Packers thought of Rep. Steffen’s proposal.

“It would constitute a breach of trust and an illegal evisceration of the Lambeau Field Lease. It would leave no choice other than immediate major litigation to prevent it from taking effect,” explained Popkey.

In the end, Rep. Steffen says everyone came to an agreement that the best course of action would be for the Stadium District to expand and enhance the transparency and financial oversight procedures relating to taxpayer-funded Lambeau Field expenses.

Rep. Steffen goes on to say everyone in the meeting agreed there would be no additional lease negotiations or decisions occurring without the District Board promoting the development of outside legal counsel to help in understanding the current lease provisions and assist with evaluating potential amendments.

“I am thankful for Stadium District Board Chair Chuck Lamine’s leadership and willingness to address

this fundamental element of my legislative proposal. Financial transparency and oversight of tax dollars is

a central responsibility of the Stadium District Board, and these enhancements will shine new and

necessary light on Lambeau Field-related finances,” said Rep. Steffen.

He goes on to say that further steps related to the long-term future and financial relationship with the stadium will be up to the community and its local leaders.