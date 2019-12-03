Staff, families receive letter from Green Bay school district following school shootings in Oshkosh, Waukesha

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Staff and families of the Green Bay Area Public Schools were sent a letter from the Superintendent of Schools and Learning following officer-involved school shootings in Waukesha and Oshkosh.

Here is the letter obtained by Local 5:

Dear GBAPS Families/Staff:

Student and staff safety is our highest priority. With the recent school shootings in Waukesha and Oshkosh, Wisconsin, we want to express how important it is that everyone has a responsibility to keep our schools safe. We encourage anyone who hears or sees something to report that information to school administrators, school resource officers, the police department, or to use the Brown County Crime Stoppers anonymous mobile app.

Because student and staff safety is our highest priority, we take every threat seriously. We also encourage you to speak with your children about the serious nature of making threats, whether verbally, written or on social media. All reported threats are investigated by administrators in collaboration with the Green Bay Police Department. Students who make threats, even as a joke, are subject to very serious consequences. An excellent resource for parents supporting students coping with violence is available from the American Psychological Association.

In addition, the Secret Service (Protecting America & Schools: A U.S. Secret Service Analysis of Targeted School Violence, 2019) has identified common themes concerning behavior of school shooters. (Note: there is not one profile for school shooters.) These themes include threats to other individuals; intense or escalating anger; interest in weapons; sadness, depression or isolation; changes in behavior or appearance; suicide and/or self-harm; interests in violence; talk of being bullied, concerns over grades/attendance, and/or harassing others. We ask that if parents, students and/or staff notice these behaviors in others that they please bring this to the attention of a school administrator, teacher, school personnel, or any other trusted adult. We will work to provide support and resources to assist the individual, as it is always our goal to ensure the well-being of all students.

Please reinforce the importance of when your children hear and/or see something – they need to say something. We encourage you to visit the District’s website to learn more about our emergency protocols and communication procedures. If you have any specific questions or concerns, please reach out to your child’s principal.

Administrators have been asked to review their emergency management plans with all staff. In addition, high school and middle school classroom teachers will be asked by their principals to discuss the When/Then ALICE safety procedures with their students as well as reinforce the importance of students reporting if they see or hear anything.

In closing, we ask that you join us in keeping the Waukesha and Oshkosh communities in your thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Michelle S. Langenfeld, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools and Learning