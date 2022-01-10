Staffing shortage causes Green Bay school to go virtual

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Another local school has announced plans for virtual learning for its students following the continued issues of staffing shortages plaguing schools.

The Green Bay Area School District announced on Monday, January 10, that Franklin Middle School will be going virtual for most of the week.

Beginning Tuesday, January 11, the Middle School will have an independent learning day. On Wednesday, January 12, through Thursday, January 13, the school will have virtual learning with teachers.

The academic calendar for this school year already had students off Friday, January 14, and Monday, January 17. Officials hope by the following Tuesday they will be able to return to an in-person learning environment.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will continue to update this story as new details emerge.