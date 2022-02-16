MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Schools in Mishicot are closed on Wednesday, as a staffing shortage has forced the district to cancel classes.

The School District of Mishicot posted on their Facebook page that they will be closed on Wednesday due to a staffing shortage. Officials also said there will be no virtual learning.

It was not stated if the closure is expected to last any longer than Wednesday. School is planned to be closed on Feb. 18 for in-service.

There was no additional information provided or the specific reason that caused the shortage. Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.

More information can be found on the district’s website.