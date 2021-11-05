NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Staffing shortage temporarily closes Peshtigo shooting range

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed its Peshtigo shooting range in Marinette County due to a staffing shortage.

According to the DNR, they are currently working to staff the facility and until they do so, the shooting range will remain closed.

In the meantime, range users can visit these nearby sites:

  • Peshtigo Gun Club located at W2803 Pheasant Farm Road
  • Machickanee located at 3490 Garrity Road

The department says users review the DNR’s Public Shooting Ranges webpage for links to other range websites as well as updates regarding changes to range operations.

“The range will reopen to normal operations once staffing is in place. The DNR appreciates users’ patience during this temporary closure,” writes the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social

Green Bay Nation challenge or no challenge 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 - lets go play the chiefs

GBN 11/3/21 - Rodgers tests positive for Covid

Keys to the Game vs Chiefs