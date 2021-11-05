Staffing shortage temporarily closes Peshtigo shooting range

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed its Peshtigo shooting range in Marinette County due to a staffing shortage.

According to the DNR, they are currently working to staff the facility and until they do so, the shooting range will remain closed.

In the meantime, range users can visit these nearby sites:

Peshtigo Gun Club located at W2803 Pheasant Farm Road

Machickanee located at 3490 Garrity Road

The department says users review the DNR’s Public Shooting Ranges webpage for links to other range websites as well as updates regarding changes to range operations.

“The range will reopen to normal operations once staffing is in place. The DNR appreciates users’ patience during this temporary closure,” writes the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.