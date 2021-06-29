GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Staffing shortages require NEW Zoo to shorten hours

Local News

by: Brenna Cisler

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like many businesses in the past year, the NEW Zoo has faced staffing shortages, requiring it to shorten hours to maintain value for guests.

According to officials, starting July 1, the NEW Zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They have also had to cancel the following summer events due to shortages:

  • Princess & Zooper Hero Day
  • Touch-a-Truck

Despite the changes, the NEW Zoo is still offering the Giraffe Feeding Experience, which is open twice daily, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and again from 2:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Face coverings are required to participate in the giraffe, pelican, and penguin feedings.

The Adventure Park also remains open, Thursdays through Sundays, starting at 10 a.m.

For more information on the updated park hours as well as employment opportunities visit NEW Zoo’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kaukauna roars and rolls into the state championship

Kaukauna softball squeaks by into the state semifinals

Confident Denmark team eyes first state baseball title

MK Sportscast 6-27

Sports Xtra: Blizzard Report 6-27

Blizzard Report: Green Bay holds on late for fourth win of season