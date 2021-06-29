Staffing shortages require NEW Zoo to shorten hours

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like many businesses in the past year, the NEW Zoo has faced staffing shortages, requiring it to shorten hours to maintain value for guests.

According to officials, starting July 1, the NEW Zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They have also had to cancel the following summer events due to shortages:

Princess & Zooper Hero Day

Touch-a-Truck

Despite the changes, the NEW Zoo is still offering the Giraffe Feeding Experience, which is open twice daily, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and again from 2:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Face coverings are required to participate in the giraffe, pelican, and penguin feedings.

The Adventure Park also remains open, Thursdays through Sundays, starting at 10 a.m.

For more information on the updated park hours as well as employment opportunities visit NEW Zoo’s website.