GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those looking to enjoy a swim at the Resch Aquatic Center will need to do so soon as staffing shortages are causing it close early.

The Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced that the Resch Aquatic Center’s last day for 2022 will be August 5. Staffing shortages reportedly were the reason for the closure.

However, the Joannes Aquatic Center will remain open through August 25. Admission at Joannes is $3.50 per person, and children under the age of two get in for free.

There was no additional information provided.