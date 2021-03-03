Stairwell fire creates $10,000 loss during remodeling in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has responded to a second building fire near Fisk Street within 24-hours.

According to a release, the department responded to the fire around 2 p.m.

Multiple firefighters arrived and found a one-and-a-half-story structure smoking from the inside.

When crews were able to get into the structure, officials say the fire was located in the wall of a stairwell.

They also note the building was under remodeling when the fire began.

Within 20 minutes, firefighters say they were able to extinguish the flames, but estimate a loss of $10,000.

Thankfully, the department says no one was injured or without a home because of the fire.