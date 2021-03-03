GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Stairwell fire creates $10,000 loss during remodeling in Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has responded to a second building fire near Fisk Street within 24-hours.

According to a release, the department responded to the fire around 2 p.m.

Multiple firefighters arrived and found a one-and-a-half-story structure smoking from the inside.

When crews were able to get into the structure, officials say the fire was located in the wall of a stairwell.

They also note the building was under remodeling when the fire began.

Within 20 minutes, firefighters say they were able to extinguish the flames, but estimate a loss of $10,000.

Thankfully, the department says no one was injured or without a home because of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Family Ties: Close knit Lourdes Academy Knights eye state title

UW-Oshkosh men advance in high scoring affair

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Recapping boys basketball sectionals, state brackets revealed