OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old man is in custody for Recklessly Endangering Safety following a standoff at a residence in Omro where a woman was found dead following the incident, deputies say.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, its deputies responded to assist the Omro Police Department with a welfare check on Saturday.

Members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Negotiator team were sent to the home once it was determined there was a disturbance that involved a weapon.

Officers say that while authorities were at the scene, multiple gunshots were heard coming from inside the residence.

After a brief standoff, a 22-year-old male exited the home and was taken into custody for Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Authorities would later find a 20-year-old woman dead inside the home.

The release states that the manner and circumstances surrounding the woman’s death ‘is still being investigated at this time.’

Due to the incident being an ongoing investigation, no further details were released.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Detective Timm of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7369.