ATHELSTANE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 53-year-old Wisconsin resident was taken into custody after barricading themselves inside a home and shooting a shot off while in a standoff with police.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday afternoon, deputies were following up on attempting to locate a subject who had warrants out for his arrest and some drug information at an address in the Town of Athelstane.

Upon contacting the man from Athelstane, he took off back into the residence and barricaded the front door. He also armed himself, firing off a round inside the residence. Deputies report that nobody was injured by the shot.

A perimeter was established, and the Marinette County Special Response Team, along with the BEARCAT armored vehicle, was called in to assist.

After speaking with the subject multiple times, he was ultimately taken into custody and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and drug-related charges.

This incident remains under investigation at this time. No further details were provided.