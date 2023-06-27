MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Authorities near the Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula border had their hands full on Monday evening after a 25-year-old man barricaded himself in a residence with an 11-month-old child.

According to the Menominee City Police Department, officers responded to a significant incident on June 26 shortly after 2:15 p.m. for an individual wanted for firearm violations near the Hay Creek Townhomes.

During the course of the investigation, Menominee Police Department located the man, and upon contact, the subject rapidly fled back into the townhome, where he barricaded himself with an 11-month-old child.

Officers quickly established a perimeter around the area and called in the Marinette County Response Team, who brought its BEARCAT armored vehicle.

Following negotiations with the subject, authorities were able to apprehend him successfully without further incident.

As a result of his actions, the individual has been charged with several offenses, including, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Bond Violation.

Chief Hofer and the Menominee Police Department acknowledged the exceptional teamwork demonstrated during the operation.

No additional details were provided.