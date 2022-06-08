APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local program has been voted on as one of the nation’s top 100 best causes.

State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program had more than two million votes. The top 100 had winners from 100 different communities in 34 states, which included the STAR program of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fox Valley.

The Scholars on Target to Achieve Results (STAR) initiative is a team that works to build equitable educational opportunities for Black Scholars, advocate for anti-racist school culture, develop trust among families and schools, and strengthen school engagement.

STAR served nearly 250 students in grades 7-12 within the Appleton Area School District. Since forming in 2018, 90% of STAR Scholars have graduated in four years.

STAR’s Theory of Change

“State Farm is happy to celebrate its 100th anniversary by providing these 100 causes with grant money to help them address the needs in their communities,” said Assistant Vice President at State Farm, Rasheed Merritt. “We look forward to seeing the impact these $25,000 grants will have.”

State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods.

