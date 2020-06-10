Star Wars themed restaurant ‘Cheesesteak Rebellion’ reopening doors for dine-in service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Happening in a galaxy not so far, far away- a Star Wars themed restaurant is reopening its doors.

‘Cheesesteak Rebellion,’ located off South Broadway in Green Bay, is striking back with the return of their out-of-this-world cheese steak sandwiches. The locally owned restaurant is reopening their doors for dine-in services as of 11:00 this morning after having to temporarily close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout that time, the restaurant got by through offering take-out and delivery services.

“We did a lot of carry-out and that was really good, we were really blessed right when we started opening back up,” says Owen Gorzelanczyk, one of the cooks at Cheesesteak Rebellion. “I mean, the response we had was amazing- people were flooding back to get their favorite sandwich in town so it meant a lot to us.”

And the response they saw from customers was phenomenal. Even after having to close their doors, customers both new and old turned out to help the business thrive through trying times.

“Overwhelming; I can’t even put into words that it’s been so positive and awesome,” said Gorzelanczyk. “I love every person that comes in here. We treat them like family and that’s the thing- we take care of them and they take care of us.”

They’ll be serving up cheesecakes as well as grilling up some cheese steaks for customers of all star systems. As a precaution, management says they will be distancing tables six feet apart and cleaning silverware, tables, and counter tops a little extra thoroughly.

The ‘Cheesesteak Rebellion’ is open to the galaxy daily, Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. You can find more information about the restaurant by checking them out on their Facebook and Instagram pages.