Stars swing for fans at Ryder Cup celebrity matchup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday, it was all about the celebrities at Whistling Straits.

Playing in three groups of four, they played 11 holes.

“The energy is awesome. People are having a great time. I made about 50 new friends on the way into the trek today,” explains Wisconsin native John Wilinski. “It’s great to see a home game, the people of Wisconsin and American fans. Let’s just put it this way, I think we have a home-field advantage.”

Some fans, like Wilinkski, making a special trip just to see who was playing. One of the favorites was comedian and actor Rob Riggle, along with former Packers player A.J. Hawk.

For others, it was a chance to see the course like they’ve never seen before.

“It’s great. What a tremendous course this is. You talk about a challenge. I would not want to play it,” jokes Ron Meyer.

He’s someone who knows a thing or two about star power on the fairway.

“In 1971, I was selected to be one of the caddies for the Ryder Cup in St Louis, Missouri. It was a drawing. First name pulled was Arnold Palmer. The second name pulled was Ron Meyer,” he told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

Despite the fact Team USA lost the celebrity match, fun was had by all.

U.S. Celebrity Team Roster:

1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team Captain and Gold Medalist Mike Eurzione

Former Green Bay Packers Linebacker/Super Bowl XLV Champion A.J. Hawk

U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Speedskater Dan Jansen

Actor, Comedian and Former U.S. Marine Corps Officer Rob Riggle

11-time World Surfing Champion Kelly Slater

WWE NXT Wrestler, Bodybuilder and Model Mandy Rose

European Celebrity Team Roster: